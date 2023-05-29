Concert season is back at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ staring on June 9!

Longtime visitors will have known it by its many names over the years since it opened in 1995. Most recently, it was previously called the BB&T Pavilion, and before that, the Waterfront Music Pavilion.

Just hop and a skip away from Philadelphia, they're gearing up for another summer of heart-pumping live shows! They house some of the hottest concerts every year, and 2023 is no exception.

The popular venue sits beautifully next to the Delaware River with stunning views of Philadelphia's skyline with a 25,000 seat capacity outdoor/indoor space. Whether you're inside or outside, you're in for a night you'll never forget!

But before you head to the shows you're going to, there are some things you need to know if you're not familiar with the venue.

From performances, parking, tailgating, transportation, seating charts, bag and food policies, ticket information, and more, let's dig into everything you need to know!

Now you know! Get your tickets, because this summer is about to be a BLAST!

