I know you're missing all the fun you and your friends had at the summer Happy Hours at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake in Mercer County Park, right?

Well, the Boathouse wants to help cure your winter blues by hosting a Karaoke Night on Thursday, March 16th. Yeesss. Karaoke is so much fun.

Grab your friends and go. It's going to be from 6pm until 9pm in the main ballroom of the Boathouse. Admission is free.

We all know karaoke is best with a few cocktails, so there will be drinks and food for sale (cash only).

Get our free mobile app

I know it's tempting to just go home after work and get it your pjs and chill for the rest of the night, but, karaoke is so much fun. You don't have to be a good singer, it's actually more fun if you're not.

Have your phone charged and ready to go. The video of your friends doing karaoke is going to be priceless (and needs to be posted haha).

Happy Hours at the Boathouse will be here before you know it. They always draw a big crowd. It's the perfect place to chill with friends and enjoy some live music...and that view...love it.

Boathouse at Mercer Lake Boathouse at Mercer Lake/Summer Happy Hour loading...

As soon as I get the schedule for the season, I'll let you know.

Don't miss the fun. Karaoke at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake is this Thursday, March 16th from 6-9pm.

The Boathouse is located at 334 South Post Road, in Mercer County Park, West Windsor.