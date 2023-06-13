Get ready. Something new is coming to the Jersey Shore, according to Asbury Park Press.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening Wednesday (June 14th) in Toms River.

If you're familiar with the area, it's where the old Perkins restaurant was on Route 37 East at Hopper Ave.

Get our free mobile app

If you've never heard of Freddy's before, you're not alone. I had never heard of it either, but am anxious to try it. I'm sure locals are excited for a new dining option.

The article says it's a fast casual burger restaurant based in Kansas. It's known for its "crispy-edged pressed hamburgers." I love everything crispy, so I'm thinking I will like this place.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has 470 locations in 36 states, but, is fairly new to New Jersey. The Toms River restaurant will only be the second location in the Garden State. The other NJ Freddy's location is in Linden.

So, what's this new restaurant going to be like? It will be big enough to seat 88 people and have two drive thru lanes. You'll be able to order online or on the Freddy's app.

Edward Abramson, who owns many restaurants in the area, is the franchisee of the Toms River Freddy's and can't wait to open saying, "After I ate at Freddy's for the 2nd time with my management team, I just knew that this is what Toms River was waiting for and what I was waiting for to put in." Abramson hopes to open more Freddy's restaurants in Ocean County too.

Freddy's Custard & Steakhouse will be open from 10:30am - 10:30pm Sunday - Thursday and 10:30am - 11pm Friday and Saturday.

Check out the menu here. It really does look good.

15 South Jersey Restaurants You Must Try This Summer