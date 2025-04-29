I'm finally getting more details on Big Lots reopening, specifically one local store in Bucks County.

Big Lots stores around the country are reopening

At the beginning of April I told you the news that Big Lots stores were starting to reopen.

Fans of the discount retailer are thrilled. They never thought they see it after closing all locations following declaring bankruptcy last year.

Big Lots retail chain has a new owner

Fast forward several months. There's a new owner (Gordon Brothers Retail Partners) that acquired over 200 Big Lots stores and two distribution centers in the deal and plans began immediately to reinvent the brand and get back to business.

There will be a new department

"We're thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family," Gordon Brothers announced recently.

You may have to be patient for your local store to reopen.

The stores will be coming to life again in waves.

The store will reopen in waves

The first wave started on April 10. Another round of openings is planned for May 1, and more will reopen in June.

The first stores to open back up were sadly not in Pennsylvania. They were in Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Mississippi.

Big Lots in Fairless Hills will reopen in June

But, Lower Bucks Source is reporting the Big Lots in Fairless Hills will be opening its doors once again this summer.

The store located at 500 Lincoln Highway is slated for a late-June reopening.

The store will be remodeled

Remodeling of the store has already started in anticipation of welcoming its loyal customers back in about two months.

If you're looking for a job, they're hiring. The sign in the front window says, "We want you to be a part of the big lots comeback!!"

Also opening in June, next to Big Lots, is Grocery Outlet Bargain Market.

As soon as I hear of a grand reopening date, I'll let you know.

