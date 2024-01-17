Your sweet tooth is going to love this news. Popular donut shop, Duck Donuts, is coming to Yardley, PA, according to Philly Voice.

It will be located in Prickett Preserve, the town center being built across from Shady Brook Farm, on Stony Hill Road.

Prickett Preserve will have retail and restaurant space as well as apartments and a clubhouse.

A Wegmans grocery store has also been under construction for months with a scheduled opening date of March 20th.

The new Ducks Donuts will be next to Firebirds Woodfired Grill.

There was a time when you could only get Duck Donuts down in North Carolina, where they originated. My friends would brag about being able to enjoy them while vacationing in the Outer Banks. Now, they've expanded to our area.

Ducks Donuts already has a location in nearby Levittown and will open a shop in Warrington in the near future too, the article says.

There are 17 Duck Donuts locations throughout Pennsylvania, 8 in New Jersey. To find the location nearest you, click here.

Shady Brook Farm, across the street from Prickett Preserve, recently announced they'll be downsizing and hopes to be the entertainment component of Prickett Preserve. The plan is to continue to do the unWINEd summer concert series, Fall Fest, and the Holiday Light Show.

Owners of the farm, the Fleming family, knew they couldn't stop the changes to the area so they decided to become a part of the changes by evolving the farm to fit in with the new town center feel.

For more details on the farm's plan, click here.

The owners of popular local restaurant, La Stalla, will be opening a more casual French restaurant in Prickett Preserve too. It will be in the old stone barn on the property. It will be renovated for the restaurant.

Prickett Preserve is on Stony Hill Road in Lower Makefield, PA.

