There’s nothing quite like discovering an amazing diner and diving right into a delicious meal! Diners are simply the best because no matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll find just about anything your taste buds are craving at any given diner.

In our region, we’re known for having some of the finest diners in the entire country!

You can't convince me there’s a place that can outshine the diners we have around here.

Pennsylvania is a large state, and even narrowing down by counties doesn’t make it any easier to pick the best. Bucks County alone is home to around 15-20 diners, all of which are highly rated on Yelp.

If you’re ever trying something new or planning to explore unfamiliar spots, Yelp is hands down the best tool to use.

The platform ranks places and businesses based on customer reviews, and I have to say, it’s an incredibly helpful resource.

This Is Bucks County’s Best Diner according to Yelp

According to Yelp, the locals have crowned the best diner in all of Bucks County, PA, and you’ll find it right in Doylestown!

If you’ve ever passed through Doylestown, you might have already visited the top-rated diner in the county. Cross Keys Diner has claimed the title of the number one diner in Bucks County and for good reason.

It currently boasts 253 reviews with an impressive 4 out of 5 stars.

Their menu is packed with diner classics, plus some unique dishes like their Eagles sandwich, which features two fried eggs, a sausage patty, pork roll, bacon, scallions, and sharp American cheese, all on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of hash browns. It really doesn’t get much better than that!

