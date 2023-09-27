It’s just about that time of year again when you need to run around your house and change all of your clocks!

Daylight saving is coming up in November, but will this be the last time we do so? If you’re anything like me, you can’t remember which time of year you set the clocks back and which time of year you set them forward.

So, when there were rumors going around that daylight savings may be a thing of the past, I was somewhat relieved. It’s always the greatest when you set the clocks back because you “gain an extra hour” and by the time spring comes to push them forward, you’re just happy that warm weather is on its way.

canva canva loading...

There have been conversations going on for some time that daylight saving time will become a thing of the past in New Jersey as well as all over the United States.

The big question is, will this ever be a thing?

According to sleepfoundation.org, “Federal law prohibits states from switching to permanent daylight saving time. Changes to federal law, including the Sunshine Protection Act, have yet to come up for a vote in 2023. Dozens of U.S. states are considering legislation to eliminate clock change.”

As of right now, though, there’s no official word on eliminating daylight saving in New Jersey or America, but it’s for sure up for debate. Would we really gain much from eliminating it? Daylight saving is still on for now in NJ, so get ready to set your clocks back on November 5th at 2 a.m.

Here Are 11 New Jersey Stereotypes That Are Actually True We have to admit...these stereotypes are right!