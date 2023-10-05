Sign is Up! Another Crumbl Cookies is Opening Soon in Burlington County, NJ!

It's getting closer! Get your sweet tooth ready in Burlington County! Crumbl Cookies is continuing to blaze a sugary path in New Jersey with a new location!

Another Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to the Centerton Square shopping complex in Moorestown, NJ. They have their "Coming Soon" signage up on the front door, according to Facebook community page "Township of Mount Laurel."

When will it open? Still no word on an exact opening date, but judging from the looks of the exterior, it can't be far off now! Keep your eyes open!

What sort of cookies can you find in that wondrous pink box? It depends on the week! A huge part of what keeps us coming back are their rotating limited-time flavors that change every week, oftentimes depending on the season. All delicious! Like Forrest Gump says: "You never know what you're gonna get!" Click HERE to see what they're serving this week.

The new Moorestown location isn't yet listed on their website, but in the meantime you can visit one of their other 12 New Jersey locations.

Are you excited for this new location? Which Crumbl Cookies are your favorite? I could die for the classic sugar cookie. Let us know in the comments!

