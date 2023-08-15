One of the biggest and best street fairs in the area is back for 2023.

Save the date now. The 33rd Annual Cranberry Festival in Bordentown City will be Saturday, October 7th and Sunday, October 8th, according to the festival's official website. The hours both days are from 11am - 5pm.

It's always so much fun. Bring your family and friends. There's something for everyone of all ages.

This year there will be over 100 crafters, artists and makers selling their goods, along with the unique shops of Bordentown City offering one-of-a-kind products and gifts. There will be clothing, art, antiques, candles and so much more.

Scrumptious food from some of the most amazing restaurants of Bordentown City will be in the food court and all along the sidewalks. Don't miss it. All of the restaurants in town are top notch.

There will also be a craft beer garden and live music throughout the day.

Cranberry Fest is definitely something to look forward to this fall. There's usually a big crowd. The festival website said last year there were over 40,000 people over the two days.

Because of the anticipated crowd, there are no dogs allowed (except service dogs).

Parking is free and there is shuttle bus service available.

If you'd like to be a vendor, you can apply now by clicking here, but do it quick, the deadline is August 31st.

For more details on the 33rd Annual Cranberry Festival, click here.

