A local favorite food truck will make its way into this Mercer County town this weekend! Cousins Maine Lobster truck is a food truck service that travels throughout different states to bring these amazing seafood menu items right to your town.

You’ve probably seen some of the trucks driving around the area and even featured on the show Shark Tank, but Cousins Maine Lobster announced that their truck that roams around the Mercer County area will be in Lawrenceville this coming weekend.

There are trucks based in Freehold, The Jersey Shore, South Jersey, and the Mercer County area, so you may have seen this truck parked in different spots throughout those areas before!

The whole idea of these trucks is to bring these iconic seafood dishes to other parts of the country. The truck that is based in Trenton travels everywhere from Langhorne to Warminster in our area but has just released a schedule of where you can find the truck in our area.

If you’re looking to try this out this weekend for a quick and delicious dinner, the truck will be parked in the Franklin Corner Liquors parking lot on Franklin Corner Road in Lawrenceville.

Usually, their stops are in bigger lots like Nassau Park Pavilion, but having it come to a smaller part of Mercer County is cool and much easier to get to than some of the other busy spots.

This truck is decked out with lobster rolls, clam chowder, lobster bisques, and more! Cousins Maine Lobster truck is going to be in the parking lot of Franklin Corner Liquors this Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm in Lawrence Township.

To check out other dates and locations, see their website here!