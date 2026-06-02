The sudden closure of the Clarksville Road bridge in West Windsor Township has been nothing short of brutal for locals, business owners in the affected area, and commuters. Wouldn't you agree?

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West Windsor Mayor met with Mikie Sherrill about the Clarksville Road Bridge

Another update has finally come from West Windsor Mayor Hemant Marathe. The mayor recently met with New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, the New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner, Priya Jain, and the CEO of New Jersey Transit, Kris Kolluri.

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Two major projects are currently being worked on. The first is the reopening of the existing bridge, and the second is building a completely new bridge to replace the existing bridge.

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Amtrak needed to issue a permit so repairs could be made to the bridge

Back in February, repair plans had been held up by NJDOT not being able to get a permit from Amtrak to make the necessary repairs. At the time, Amtrak said it needed three weeks to issue the permit. The West Windsor mayor urged residents to put pressure on Amtrak to get it done.

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Fast forward a few months, and there's been major progress, as explained in a West Windsor Government Facebook post.

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NJDOT has approved plans for structural repairs to the Clarksville Road Bridge

The post read, in part, "Since the previous update, significant progress has been made across several critical project components, including final design approvals, safety planning, agency coordination, and steel fabrication activities necessary to support the repair work." The post continued, "A major milestone was reached on May 22, when NJDOT formally approved and signed the final structural repair plans."

NJDOT went through many proposals and picked a design firm to eventually build the replacement bridge. That work is on an emergency basis, but the mayor said it's too early to give a timeline for when it will be completed.

One lane of the Clarksville Road Bridge will be reopened by the end of the year

So, when will you be able to drive on the Clarksville Bridge again? It's expected to be reopened by the end of the year. Only one lane will be reopened and the traffic will be controlled by a traffic light.

To read the post in its entirety (it's very detailed), click here.