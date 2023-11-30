If you're looking for some good, old-fashioned holiday fun this weekend, Yardley has it for you.

The quaint, adorable town will once again hold its annual Yardley Olde Fashioned Christmas Parade on Saturday (December 2nd).

The parade kicks off promptly at 3:30pm from the American Legion and will go north towards Afton Ave. Look for festive floats, firetrucks, bands, carolers and more. You'll definitely be feeling some holiday vibes.

After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their way over to Buttonwood Park for the Christmas Tree Lighting. You may be able to snag a picture with them too.

You're welcome to bring along a decoration to add to the Christmas tree that will stay up all throughout the holiday season. I love that tradition.

Of course, while you're in town make sure to visit all the cute shops and fabulous restaurants that Yardley has to offer.

For a list of some of the restaurants and food choices, click here.

Bring your family and friends. It's always a festive afternoon. You'll be singing Christmas carols for the rest of the day, guaranteed.

I checked the weather and it's going to be on the warmer side, so you won't freeze. Saturday's high temperature is expected to be near 58 degrees, according to the Weather Channel app on my phone.

For more information, click here. If your group would like to participate in the parade, you must apply by Thursday, November 30th. Click here for more information and to fill out the online form.

