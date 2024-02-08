Oh chocolate lovers, get ready for The Chocolate Expo coming soon to New Jersey. You're not going to want to miss this sinfully delicious event.

It will be at the NJ Convention and Expo Center in Edison. Last year it was so popular that the organizers expanded it to two days this year instead of just one.

Yup, two full days of nothing but chocolate and other treats on March 9th and 10th from 10am - 6pm.

Hope your sweet tooth is ready. There will be over 90 vendor booths to visit. Some are new this year and some are returning favorites.

You'll be able to sample and buy from the best local and regional chocolatiers. There will also be other edible treats available for purchase.

According to the Expo website there are, "baked goods, specialty foods, cheeses, dairy products, craft beverages (wine, spirits, cider, mead and more, depending on location) and ready-to-eat foods."

Does it get any better than this?

Don't leave anybody at home. There will be fun for the whole family. Be on the lookout for chef demos, music, magic and even celebrity appearances. Hmm...who could it be?

Your children will love the Kidz Zone with plenty of activities included with admission like face painting, balloon sculpting and more.

Mozart Chocolate is one of the sponsors and will be there with samples of its latest chocolate liqueur. Yum.

The Chocolate Expo is one of the biggest chocolate events in America, so don't miss you chance to be a part of it when it come to the Garden State March 9th and 10th at the NJ Convention and Expo Center.

The NJ Convention and Expo Center is located at 97 Sunfield Avenue in Edison, NJ.

Save your appetite. You've probably never been to an event quite like this before.

Check out pictures from this event by clicking here. Beware, your mouth will probably start watering.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

