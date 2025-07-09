Grand Opening Date Set for New Chick-fil-A in Langhorne, PA

Grand Opening Date Set for New Chick-fil-A in Langhorne, PA

Getty Images

Hey, Langhorne, get excited. The newest Chick-fil-A in town has an opening date.

New Chick-fil-A Langhorne opening July 16

You've probably seen the progress recently and now it's ready to welcome you on Wednesday, July 16 starting at 6:00 AM, according to a press release.

Show your spots for free food on opening day

On opening day make sure to show your spots. If you show up in a full cow costume or just have something with you with cow spots (maybe a purse, t-shirt, or something else), you'll get a free entrée or kid's meal inside the new Langhorne restaurant or via its drive-thru (one per person).

Getty Images
loading...

This will be the second Chick-fil-A in Langhorne, which will hopefully make the wait time at the Oxford Valley Road location a little less. The new restaurant is located at 1440 East Lincoln Highway.

READ MORE: Chick-fil-A on Oxford Valley Road being torn down

The owner has owns the Oxford Valley Road location

Dave Heffernan is the owner of both Chick-fil-A restaurants in Langhorne. Heffernan used to be a high school business teacher and is passionate about teaching his team members valuable leadership skills. The new Langhorne restaurant is making 110 jobs available. You'll work in a positive, supportive atmosphere.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Heffernan is excited about the grand opening saying, "After nearly 20 years of serving the Langhorne community at Chick-fil-A Oxford Valley Road, I’m excited to expand our positive impact with this new location. We intend to live out our vision of being a place where our community gathers to connect with people who care for people."

Google
loading...

Go on out to the Grand Opening of the new Chick-fil-A Langhorne on Wednesday, July 16 at 1440 East Lincoln Highway.

READ MORE: Here's what's being removed from Sam's Club in Langhorne

Chick-fil-A is open Monday - Saturday

The new Chick-fil-A Langhorne will be open Monday - Saturday from 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM.

Make sure you grab a Peach Milkshake while you're there...a Chick-fil-A favorite...back for it's 16th year. New for this summer, Peach Frosted Lemonade.

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce

There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

 

 

Filed Under: Chick fil A, Langhorne
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM