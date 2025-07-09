Hey, Langhorne, get excited. The newest Chick-fil-A in town has an opening date.

New Chick-fil-A Langhorne opening July 16

You've probably seen the progress recently and now it's ready to welcome you on Wednesday, July 16 starting at 6:00 AM, according to a press release.

Show your spots for free food on opening day

On opening day make sure to show your spots. If you show up in a full cow costume or just have something with you with cow spots (maybe a purse, t-shirt, or something else), you'll get a free entrée or kid's meal inside the new Langhorne restaurant or via its drive-thru (one per person).

Chick-fil-A Draws Conservative Criticism For Its Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Policy Getty Images loading...

This will be the second Chick-fil-A in Langhorne, which will hopefully make the wait time at the Oxford Valley Road location a little less. The new restaurant is located at 1440 East Lincoln Highway.

READ MORE: Chick-fil-A on Oxford Valley Road being torn down

The owner has owns the Oxford Valley Road location

Dave Heffernan is the owner of both Chick-fil-A restaurants in Langhorne. Heffernan used to be a high school business teacher and is passionate about teaching his team members valuable leadership skills. The new Langhorne restaurant is making 110 jobs available. You'll work in a positive, supportive atmosphere.

Get our free mobile app

Heffernan is excited about the grand opening saying, "After nearly 20 years of serving the Langhorne community at Chick-fil-A Oxford Valley Road, I’m excited to expand our positive impact with this new location. We intend to live out our vision of being a place where our community gathers to connect with people who care for people."

Google Google loading...

Go on out to the Grand Opening of the new Chick-fil-A Langhorne on Wednesday, July 16 at 1440 East Lincoln Highway.

READ MORE: Here's what's being removed from Sam's Club in Langhorne

Chick-fil-A is open Monday - Saturday

The new Chick-fil-A Langhorne will be open Monday - Saturday from 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM.

Make sure you grab a Peach Milkshake while you're there...a Chick-fil-A favorite...back for it's 16th year. New for this summer, Peach Frosted Lemonade.