LIST: Celebrities Attend Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Concerts in Philadelphia

Taylor Swift came home to Pennsylvania over the weekend and the stars certainly came out to see her.

As Swifties know, it's the hottest ticket on the planet right now so it's not surprising that many stars joined in the tour.

Here's who we know attended the shows this weekend:

SABRINA CARPENTER, BLAKE LIVELY & MATTY HEALY ATTEND TAYLOR SWIFT'S FRIDAY NIGHT PHILLY CONCERT

Sabrina Carpenter was spotted in the VIP tent during Friday night's show at Lincoln Financial Field. She played at Franklin Music Hall the next day. On Friday night, by the way, she posted a video crying during Taylor's performance of "Enchanted."

Taylor Swift's new boyfriend Matty Healy performed on the guitar during Phoebe Bridgers opening set. Then he was spotted in the VIP tent with one of Taylor's best friends, Blake Lively.

Matty was spotted in the crowd at all three shows. On Saturday night he was reportedly seen with Taylor's dad, Scott.

Blake's famous husband, Ryan Reynolds, was NOT in attendance. However, at least two of the famous couple's kids were there.

Taylor said hi to two of Blake's daughters (Inez, who is 6 and James, who is 8) during her performance of "All too Well (10 Minute Version)." Fans noted that she appeared to mouth “Hi James, hi Nezzy,” in the direction of the VIP tent.

She was later seen leaving the stage with Blake and the girls.

SURPRISE SONGS: All of the Extra Songs Taylor Swift Performed in Philadelphia

Other celebrities who attended Friday night's concert included James Murry (Murr) from the TV show, Impractical Jokers.

GIGI HADID, LENA DUNHAM & MORE HIT UP TAYLOR SWIFT'S SATURDAY CONCERT IN PHILADELPHIA

Gigi Hadid was in the crowd during Saturday night's show. Video even appears to show Gigi during the viral moment when Taylor Swift called out security guards for mistreating fans during her performance of Bad Blood.

Lena Dunham celebrated her 37th birthday in Philly for Taylor's show. In fact, Taylor even dedicated one of the show's surprise songs to Lena.

"I have a request that I’m gonna do,” Taylor Swift said when introducing the song "Forever & Always." “My friend Lena, it’s her birthday today."

Bethenny Frankel appeared to post a video from the show singing along to the song "Anti-Hero" on Saturday night.

Plus, Antoni, from the show hit Netflix show 'Queer Eye,' who is friends with Taylor Swift attended the concert.

NICOLE KIDMAN, KEITH UBRAN, JENNIFER LAWRENCE & MORE ATTEND SUNDAY NIGHT'S 'ERA'S TOUR'

Moments before Taylor Swift took to the stage actress Nicole Kidman and her music superstar husband, Keith Urban, were spotted entering the field at the Linc.

TAYLOR SWIFT IN PHILLY: Where She Stayed & Ate

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman enjoyed the show from the VIP tent:

By the way, Nicole even appeared to accept friendship bracelets from fans in the area.

Jennifer Lawrence was also in the VIP tent during the show — before Taylor took to the stage she posed for selfies with fans.

By the way, comedian Bo Burnham was in the VIP tent on Sunday night and it looks like he may be romantically involved with Pheobe Bridgers? The two were seen kissing in the background of Keith Urban's TikTok of "Style."

Wow. What. A. Weekend. Philly.

