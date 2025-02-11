A new recreational cannabis dispensary is looking to open in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Hamilton Township officials.

Cannabis Dispensary to open in former TGI Fridays in Hamilton

It was revealed at a recent Hamilton Township council meeting that the former TGI Fridays restaurant, on Route 130 South, near the Hilton Garden Inn and across from Hamilton Marketplace is the site for the proposed project.

Local planner, Chuck Latini, and the Head of Retail Operations for Northeast Alternatives NJ, Grant Troeger, gave a status update to the Council President and Council members.

After some back and forth, a lease has been signed.

The next step is to go before the Hamilton Planning Board.

It was stated during the meeting that the building doesn't need much work to get the dispensary up and running, just some interior work like new cabinetry.

Another Cannabis Dispensary is planned for Hamilton

Another Cannabis Dispensary, planned for the other side of town, was represented at the December 17 Hamilton council meeting as well.

Tan McCray plans to open Blazin Brown Suga in town and is making sure she follows all the guideline. McCray appeared before the council to make sure she was "crossing all her t's and dotting all her i's."

Both businesses assured the council that they would have job opportunities for locals and plan in educated the public on recreational cannabis.

Only three cannabis dispensaries are allowed in Hamilton Township

Under a Hamilton Township ordinance, there is a limit of three entities that is allowed to go ahead and get a license from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission to bring a cannabis dispensary to Hamilton Township.

The video recording of the Hamilton council meeting where both new cannabis dispensaries were discussed is below. Start at the 10:37 minute mark.

As soon as I hear anything else, I'll fill you in.

