A shopping mall in Central New Jersey is one step closer to being completely reimagined, according to Jersey Digs.

Shopping malls used to be the place to be for all ages.

Malls were home to the most popular stores and everyone flocked to them, not only to shop, but, to eat, and go to the movies.

Times have certainly changed, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once popular malls are ghost towns because people's shopping habits have changed so much.

Online shopping has surged in popularity in recent years

Online shopping is now the most popular way to shop instead of going to the mall.

But, there are people who still like heading to the mall for different reasons, so mall owners, and the towns they're in, need to adapt to the needs of the consumer.

Brunswick Square Mall will be reimagined to meet consumers needs

Brunswick Square Mall on Route 18 in East Brunswick is the mall closer to being reimagined to match the vibe of the current consumer.

East Brunswick council members just took a big step in getting the project underway.

A redevelopment plan has been approved

There was a unanimous vote to approve a redevelopment plan for the once popular mall.

The redevelopment plan will let the owners give the mall a modern refresh.

There's plenty of room for new ideas and concepts. The mall is 769,000 square-feet and sits on about 100 acres.

East Brunswick Mayor, Brad Cohen, hopes the updated mall will be the beginning of a rebirth of the entire Route 18 corridor.

For more information, click here.

