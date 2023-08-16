Bruce Springsteen Postpones Philadelphia Concerts

The Boss won't be coming to Philadelphia tonight after all.

Both of his shows, which were scheduled for Citizen's Bank Park in South Philly, for tonight (August 16) and Friday (August 18) have been postponed.

The news was posted the news on Bruce Springsteen's social media accounts. They say that Bruce Springsteen has taken ill. But no additional details were offered.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," they wrote. "We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Postponed Shows Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Springsteen and the E Street Band canceled scheduled shows in Connecticut, Ohio, and Albany, NY. It wasn't clear who ill at the time.

https://wpst.com/bruce-springsteen-cancels-another-concert-is-he-about-to-cancel-philly/

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band did perform later that week at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

What Should I Do Have I Had Tickets to See Bruce Springsteen at Citizens Bank Park?

For now, anyone with tickets should hold onto them. Those tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, but it's unclear when the Philadelphia shows will go on.

We must warn you, however, that we reviewed Bruce Springsteen's remaining tour schedule and the Philadelphia Phillies' schedule at the ballpark, and it's going to be tough to find the dates before this year is over.

There are some dates in early September that could align following the Boss' stop at MetLife Stadium over Labor Day Weekend. But that window of time is pretty tight.

Though, as we all know, tour officials have a way of working their magic when routing a tour like this across the country.

We'll update this post with more information shortly.