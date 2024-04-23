An Incredible Broadway Season Lineup Was Just announced in Wilmington, Del for 2024-25

Wow. The 2024-25 Broadway in Wilmington schedule was just announced and it's incredible. It's filled with Tony and GRAMMY Award-Winning shows that will be worth the short trip to Wilmington, Del.

We'll outline the list of shows that are arriving to Wilmington, Del. down below, but first, a bit of a personal note because I know what you're thinking: why would I go to Wilmington, Del.

Well, I just saw a show in Wilmington, Del this past weekend and The Playhouse on Rodney Square blew my mind. You NEED to see a show here.

Come From Away, which is my favorite show (ever) made its debut in Delaware, so I made the short trip to Wilmington on Friday evening to see it.

This particular production was EXTRA incredible, and I'd know... because I've seen it seven times.

AND!

I was blown away by how easy it was to get to the Playhouse. It's a VERY short ride away on Amtrak (or SEPTA). I boarded a (very affordable) Amtrak Train at 30th Street Station and in under 30 minutes I was in downtown Wilmington, steps away from the state-of-the-art theaters which is located inside the Hotel DuPont. The Playhouse on Rodney Square was recently renovated.

That's probably when in this year's season announcement theater officials said, "we welcome you to discover how easy–and enjoyable–it is to make Wilmington your Broadway destination.”

Broadway In Wilmington 2024-25's Line Up Looks Incredible

Alright, let's get down to business because the 2024-25 season is incredible. The titles for the season have won a collective 17 Tony Awards and 2 GRAMMY Awards.

You can click here for ticketing info, by the way.

Get our free mobile app

“We are truly bringing the best of Broadway to The Playhouse on Rodney Square with our spectacular 24/25 season line-up,” Skip Pennella, Executive Director of The Grand said in a statement.

The season kicks off with TINA — The Tina Turner Musical. It'll hit Wilmington from October 11-13, 2024.

Karis Anderson as Tina Turner in TINA The Tina Turner Musical, Manuel Harlan loading...

"Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters," they say. Click here for ticket info.

Then MEAN GIRLS arrives in Wilmington, Del from November 15 through November 17, 2024. It's written by Tina Fey and it's based on the original movie. If you haven't seen it, by the way, the music is great too.

Photograph of Mean Girls National Tour Mean Girls National Tour loading...

That's why the USA TODAY said “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!” Click here to do that.

Dear Evan Hansen, which is definitely one of the most emotional shows I've ever seen hits the stage in Wilmington April 11-13, 2025.

Dear Evan Hansen Dear Evan Hansen loading...

The show's music is incredible, by the way. Known for tracks like "You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” it's sure to stir emotions. You can click here for ticket info for this show.

The season wraps with Hadestown, which I recently saw in Philly. It's no wonder that it won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2019. Hadestown hits the stage in Wilmington May 2-4, 2025. Click here for more info and ticketing details.

Plus, the season has a special with The Cher Show coming to Wilmington from January 31-February 1, 2024.

The Cher Show Press Photo via Broadway in Wilmington The Cher Show Press Photo loading...

"THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles," they write. Click here for ticket info.

You'll see me in Wilmington, Del. this year... will you be there?