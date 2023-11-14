Make your reservation now to have Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley.

It's a very popular event each year, but lucky for you more dates have just been added.

There are several dates to pick from

There are plenty of dates to pick from. They are November 26, December 2,3,9,10 and just added 16 & 17. I wouldn't wait, tables are filling up quickly.

There are two sittings. The first one at 9am and the other at 11am. There will be a big breakfast buffet with plenty of choices for your little ones and it includes an omelet station.

There will be coffee, tea, juice and a hot chocolate bar too. If adults 21 years and older want some extra holiday spirit, there will also be a cash Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar.

You must make a reservation

Reservations are by table, so bring your family and friends. It's something your kids will never forget and of course, it's at the most festive farm in the area.

There are different size tables available. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with your family, so make sure your phone is charged to take lots of pictures.

Your reservation includes a 5x7 picture with Santa, a coloring book and souvenir cup for each child.

For more information and to make a reservation, CLICK HERE.

Shady Brook Farm's Holiday Light Show Kicks Off Saturday

Shady Brook Farm is also home to the super-popular Holiday Light Show. The drive-thru attraction kicks off this weekend, Saturday, November 18th at dusk. For more details, click here. You won't want to miss it.

Shady Brook Farm is the place to be for the holidays. It's located at 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA.

Happy Holidays!

