Here's an animal you've probably never seen or heard of before. I certainly didn't!

In case you missed it, The Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, just welcomed a new member to its deep waters. And he's HUGE!

Say hello to "Pepper Jack", a male Bottlenose Wedgefish! He was just transferred from Georgie Aquarium. After being kept somewhat a secret as he's been adjusting to his new environment, he's now ready for visitors at Adventure Aquarium!

Adventure Aquarium has the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast, and although Pepper Jack isn't technically a shark, he sure looks like one! Think a crossover between a sting ray head and a shark body! It almost looks like a hammerhead shark.

"At first glance, the bottlenose wedgefish looks much like a shark with its pointed dorsal fins and swimming style, but it is actually more similar to a ray! Like sharks, wedgefish are also sought out for their fins. Because the fins of the wedgefish are considered to be one of the most valuable in the finning trade, these animals are hunted in excess, causing significant population declines." - Adventure Aquarium

Bottlenose Wedgefish are a critically endangered species, so this is a wonderful opportunity to appreciate this fascinating creature in person!

Will you be checking out "Pepper Jack" at the Adventure Aquarium?

