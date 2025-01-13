Are you a fan of Mexican food?

If so, you're not alone. Mexican is right up there with Italian as the most popular cuisine in the world.

Mexican is among American's favorite type of food

From tacos to tamales, Mexican food has become a go-to favorite across the U.S., and Pennsylvania is no exception.

Mexican Fiesta DiaMartori loading...

Love Food did some research to find the best Mexican restaurant in each U.S. state.

Doing that research must have been fun...eating nachos, burritos, and whatever else.

Where do I sign up?

The best Mexican food in Pennsylvania is in Philadelphia

So, where can you find the best Mexican food in the Keystone State?

It's in Philadelphia. It's the Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant and Bar.

Located in the heart of the city, Blue Corn has become a must-visit spot for foodies.

Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant is family-owned and has been open since 2014

This family-owned place, which opened its doors in 2014, is a hidden gem committed to serving "real Mexican food" with a focus on authentic flavors and fresh ingredients.

Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Blue Corn delivers with dishes that stay true to Mexico’s rich culinary heritage.

Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant and Bar on 9th Street In Philadelphia, PA Google loading...

Some of the standout items on their menu include the huarache azteca, a unique dish that features cactus topped with mushrooms, cheese, and pico de gallo.

There's even stuff for seafood lovers.

Octopus is on the menu

The ceviche de pulpo is a must-try. It's octopus ceviche served with pico de gallo and creamy avocado.

Whether you've loved Mexican food forever or it's a new obsession, Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant and Bar is a restaurant you should not pass on.

tamales mexicanos, mexican tamale, spicy food in mexico Marcos Elihu Castillo Ramirez loading...

Next time you're in Philadelphia, make sure to stop by.

It's not a fancy place, but my friends who live in the city say you won’t be disappointed.

Heads up. It's cash only when you dine in, according to its website.

To see the top Mexican restaurants in the other states, click here.

