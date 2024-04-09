Another food option is coming soon to Hamilton (Mercer County).

Big Ray's Steaks, Subs, & Wings opening in Hamilton

Big Ray's Steaks, Subs, and Wings just signed a lease to open in the Briarwood Shopping Center on Kuser Road, near Yardville Hamilton Square Road, according to ROI NJ.

Big Ray's has two other locations in NJ & PA

This will be the third location for Big Ray's. There's one not too far away on Cedar Lane in Florence, NJ and another in Bristol, PA.

Google Google loading...

It looks like they offer a wide variety of breakfast sandwiches, hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, gyros, cheesesteaks, burgers, burritos, their famous wings and much more.

Big Ray's also home of the Belly Buster. Oh boy. You'd better save your appetite for one of these.

Get our free mobile app

You can check out the menu for Big Ray's Florence location by clicking here. I'm sure it will be similar in the new Hamilton location.

You'll be able to eat-in, take-out and order catering. Big Ray's will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Briarwood Shopping Center is also home to the popular Italian restaurant, Padrino's Italian Bistro and Pizzeria. Nail Studios 609 and Hamilton United Martial Arts Academy are in the strip center as well.

Google Google loading...

Briarwood Deli abruptly closed in Briarwood Shopping Center

I don't know for sure but, I'm thinking this is taking the place of Briarwood Deli, which abruptly closed several months ago.

I was sad to see it go. I went there often. I loved the Italian hoagies. Sigh. I'll have to try Big Ray's hoagies and see if they're good.

Google Google loading...

Rumor has it the rent got too high for Briarwood Deli to keep up. Sad. That seems to be happening everywhere.

READ MORE: Dave & Buster's proposed for Freehold Raceway Mall

No word on an exact opening date for Big Ray's Steaks, Subs, and Wings yet, but I'll let you know as soon as I find out.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander