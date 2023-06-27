Oh my god. The big day is finally almost here. Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance World Tour to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, July 12.

After months of rave reviews overseas about the tour, we finally get to see it for ourselves. In fact, the Philly show actually kicks off the United States leg of the tour. We cannot wait!

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Beyoncé's Philadelphia Concert?

The "show" starts at 7 pm, but gates will likely open around 4:30 or 5 pm. Once we have that information confirmed we'll share that here.

Is There An Opening Act for Beyoncé in Philadelphia?

There is no opening act on the Renaissance Tour, but the house music plays before the show to pump up the crowd.

Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - Opening Night In Miami Getty Images loading...

What Time Will Beyoncé Perform in Philadelphia?

We don't have the exact set times for this concert yet.

But per our best guesstimates, it's likely that Queen Bey will hit the stage around 8:20 pm. We've asked our sources for more information about this, and we'll share it right here as soon as we confirm it.

Production times are always subject to change, of course. So don't wait to arrive.

Are Tickets Still Available for Beyoncé's Philly Concert? &

How Can I get Last-minute Beyoncé tickets in Philadelphia?

Tickets are currently sold out directly from Ticketmaster.com. However, Ticketmaster has been known to drop last-minute tickets. Nothing is a guarantee, but you can always check back by clicking here.

Yes, resale tickets are available for resale on sites Stubhub. It'll certainly cost you.

As of Tuesday, June 27, it looks like there are some tickets available for about $300-$350. Floor seats are going for well over $1,000 so far.

Of course, all of that is subject to change as the market fluctuates in the coming days.

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Beyoncé Concert at the Linc? &

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Beyoncé Concert at Lincoln Financial Field?

Parking info will be shared here as soon as we have it back from our contacts at Lincoln Financial Field. However, it's expected that lots will open in the middle of the afternoon.

Parking is $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles. Unsure where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show so you'll have no problem finding a spot.

In fact, we've got a map posted for you here. Lots A-M are closest to the field.

Lincoln Financial Field Lincoln Financial Field loading...

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use your digital payment (or a credit card).

What is the Bag Policy at Lincoln Financial Field for the Beyoncé Concert 2023?

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy. Bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be clear, per the venue's policies.

Click here to read more about the bag policies at Lincoln Financial Field.

What Is the Setlist for Beyoncé's Philadelphia Concert?

We'll post Beyonce's expected setlist shortly. Check back for more info.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field for the Beyoncé Concert?

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in the venue. If rain is forecasted at all, you'll want to pack a poncho or raincoat.

More prohibited items can be found on the Linc's official website.

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

Are Portable Phone Chargers Allowed in Lincoln Financial Field for the Beyoncé Concert?

Small portable phone chargers are permitted, but stadium officials say they must be no larger than the size of your cell phone.

Is there Additional SEPTA Service for the Beyoncé Concert?

SEPTA has been offering increased service for events held in the sporting complex this year. The exact schedule is usually announced a few days before the show. We'll add that information here as soon as we hear it.