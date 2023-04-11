Order Up! Is This The BEST Hole-In-The-Wall Diner in New Jersey?

When you're tired of those one-of-a-million chain restaurants that you can have anywhere in the country, stop on by to a New Jersey diner. Better yet, make it a tried and true hole-in-the-wall spot.

Usually, when someone tells you a place is a hole-in-the-wall, it'll be either one of two things: a rundown restaurant , or a hidden gem where the locals know the food is the real deal. Inexpensive, yet still delicious and filling. That's the good stuff. And since we New Jerseyans are particular about our beloved holes-in-the-walls, you can trust us. In other words: real recognizes real.

Diners are already a huge part of the New Jersey subculture, so winning the title of "Best so-and-so Diner" is quite the honor. There's no shortage of homey diners where you can grab a short stack, home fries, burger & fries, steak and eggs, club sandwiches, fresh coffee and more in New Jersey.

Cheapism.com did the research and crunched the numbers, ratings and reviews from Trip Advisor and Yelp, and they narrowed it down to find the Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Diner in Every State

So what is the best hole-in-the-wall diner in New Jersey?

Tops Diner - East Newark NJ

Just off the Passaic River in East Newark, you'll find New Jersey's best hole-in-the-wall diner, according to Cheapism - Tops Diner, located at 500 Passaic Ave.

This isn't the first time you've seen us mention this hot spot before. In fact, it's gained enough status and recognition at this point, that I'm not exactly sure we can consider it a hole-in-the-wall spot anymore. But that doesn't make the food any less delicious!

"This diner gets the nod as one of America's best from Food and Wine magazine, which praises its "novel of a menu" and long list of cheesecakes. Portions are huge, devotees say... Before diving into the cheesecake, try a burger or the chicken and waffles," says Cheapism.

What can you say? Tops is the tops!

Have you ever been? Let us know, and tell us which other hole-in-the wall Jersey diners are a must try!

