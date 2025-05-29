It’s a big deal when Dave Portnoy visits a pizzeria for Barstool Sports’ One Bite Pizza Review series.

With millions of weekly viewers, it’s one of the most popular series on the internet.

So we HAD to dig in and create the definitive list of every Philly pizzeria Dave has reviewed over the years.

Ranking: The 38 Pizzeria’s Dave Portnoy Has Visited In Philadelphia

It’s no surprise that a visit from Dave can make or break a business—and with the attitude we have in Philadelphia, that’s even more true.

So which shops came out on top (and which didn’t)? We dug through every score below.

Understanding the Power of Dave Portnoy’s Pizza Reviews

A high rating from Barstool means big business.

A bad one? It could send a place spiraling.

Philly has a lot of pizza shops—an estimated 11.2 per 100,000 residents, according to a report from NBC Philadelphia.

So we REALLY know our pizza in town.

Dave Portnoy Ranks Philly Pizza Shops

If you’re new to Dave’s One Bite Pizza reviews it’s pretty simple.

In fact, “everyone knows the rules,” they say.

The premise? It's simple.

Dave walks into a pizza shop. He orders a pizza. And he takes a bite (or several) of a pizza slice. That pizza is then rated on a scale of 1 to 10.

In Philly, he’s done just that—38 times.

The lowest rating? A rough 1.1.

The highest? An impressive 9.1.

Wow. That’s quite a range.

So we put together the definitive list of the worst to the best reviews from Barstool in Philly.

Here we go: