SPOILERS AHEAD: Bad Bunny’s Expected Setlist For Philly’s Wells Fargo Center
It's about to happen. Bad Bunny is FINALLY coming to Philly.
The Most Wanted 2024 Tour hits the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Friday, April 19.
It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?
We've got you covered.
What Time Does the Bad Bunny Concert in Philadelphia Start?
Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:
- Doors Open - 7:00 p.m.
- Show Starts - 8:00 p.m.
- Bad Bunny - 9:05 p.m.
All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!
What Will Bad Bunny's Setlist for His Concert in Philly Be?
Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them.
I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think the setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).
Orchestra
Nadie Sabe
Monaco
Fina
Hibiki
Mr. October
Mercedes Carota
Cybertruck
Vou 787
Seda
Baticano
Telefono Nuevo
Tú no metes cabra
Pa ti
No te hagas
Vuelve
Me mata
Soy peor
Tú no vive así
Chambea
Diles
25/8
Gracias Por Nada
un x100to
Baby Nueva
Perro Negro
Safaera
Yo perreo sola
La santa
La Jumpa
DÁKITI
Efecto
Me porto bonito
UN PREVIEW
Encore: WHERE SHE GOES
