Whoa, this is a big deal.

The Angelo Pizza in Philadelphia is making its debut in Bucks County today (Thursday, April 4th), according to Newtown PA Now.com.

No, it's not expanding and opening a new shop in the 'burbs.

The much-talked about Philly pizza place, given a great review by Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, is collaborating with a popular Bucks County restaurant.

The Pineville Tavern and Angelo Pizza is teaming up for pizza takeout

It's the beginning of an amazing partnership between The Pineville Tavern on Durham Road in Wrightstown and The Angelo Pizza. The deal's been in the works for years.

Starting today, you'll be able to enjoy The Angelo Pizza by ordering through The Pineville Tavern's takeout store.

First 35 pizzas during Grand Opening are free

The new partners will celebrate the "Grand Opening" starting at 4pm (April 4th) with the first 35 pizzas free!

Yes, free! Just call and place your order after 4pm (the orders can't be placed before that) and if you're one of the first 35 customers to get through, it's on them.

The Pineville Tavern announced the news on Facebook saying, "We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Pineville Tavern x The Angelo Pizza! Join us at 4pm for our grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony! And, guess what? The first 35 pizzas are on us.

Quick, get on the phone and order. The number is (215) 598-3890.

The Angelo Pizza is takeout only at The Pineville Tavern for now

For now, The Angelo Pizza will only be available by takeout, but there are talks to make it a bar menu item in the dining room sometime in the future.

Check out the pizza menu below.

Also starting today, you'll also be able to get Angelo's pizza sauces (in jars) in the tavern's takeout store too, among other products like The Pineville Tavern's famous homemade ravioli, sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and more.

To read more on this new collaboration and the history of the owners, click here.

Congratulations to all.

