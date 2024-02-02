There will finally be a new restaurant moving into the space where Zoey's Kitchen once was on North Sycamore Street in Newtown, PA. Zoe's Kitchen has been closed for about a year.

I thought it might become a Cava. Many Zoe's Kitchen locations throughout the area have turned into Cava's, but not this one in Newtown.

The Patch is reporting a popular Indian restaurant with locations in Center City Philadelphia, University City, and Voorhees, New Jersey will be opening in Goodnoe Corner.

It's called Amma's South Indian Cuisine. The new Newtown location will be its fourth, and its first location in Bucks County.

The menu features homemade-style foods from South India, which tend to be on the spicy side. The name Amma's is after the Tamil word for mother, the article says.

The restaurant's website says its concept is to serve food like their mother used to make. The recipes have been handed down from generation to generation and been modified to please today's patron saying, "Our tailor-made menu is created to suit the plates of all our customers and will also give them an authentic taste of some of India's most popular regional dishes."

You can take a look at the menu by clicking here.

The new Newtown Amma's restaurant will have 72 seats.

The Goodnoe Corner Shopping Center is on Sycamore Street in Newtown, PA. Other shops in the center are Jule's Thin Crust, Green Parrot Restaurant and Pub, La Mason Med Spa, Apple Cleaners, and more.

