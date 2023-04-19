So even if you’re 21 years old, you won’t be able to get into this bar in Morristown, New Jersey. There’s a trend that may gain popularity soon that Laundromat in Morristown, New Jersey is following.

If you’ve never heard of this place before, the bar is a speakeasy and it’s called Laundromat. The funny thing about the bar is that it’s 23+, meaning you have to be 23 or older to get in. This has me questioning, are age-exclusive bars a new trend in the restaurant/bar community?

I also saw that there are multiple bars and clubs in New York City that are only for people 25 and older! This is sort of strange to me. I understand that bars and clubs have the right to control the vibes in their own establishments, but this is making bars and clubs extremely exclusive!

Maybe this is a positive thing and could keep like minded people together and would eliminate any altercations or issues in bars altogether. Either way, I totally think this is the way bar and restaurant life is heading.

I personally like to meet new people of all different ages when I go out for the night, but I do understand the fact that sometimes you want a different vibe when enjoying a night out that doesn’t require fist-pumping and dancing with the younger crowd.

Overall, I truly do think that this is a cool concept, but hopefully, it doesn’t get overdone by different bars and restaurants that people of all ages like to go to!

