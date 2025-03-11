There's nothing I love more than to discover a small, charming town to eat, shop, spend time, and admire.

We're so lucky to have quite a few here in New Jersey.

HGTV named the Top 50 Charming Small Towns in America

It's nice to see that HGTV thinks so too because they've named one of them among the Top 50 Most Charming Small Towns in America.

Every single time I drive through this adorable town I tell my husband that we need to spend more time there.

The scenery, restaurants, shops, art, and architecture are well, charming.

I know exactly why it made this coveted HGTV list.

The town is Lambertville. You're not surprised, are you?

Have you been there lately?

Lambertville is the Antiques Capital of New Jersey

HGTV says, "The Antiques Capital of New Jersey," Lambertville is home to a variety of talented artists and crafters whose shops and galleries sit along the scenic Delaware River. The town of 4,000 residents, founded in 1705, also boasts federal townhouses and Victorian homes, a restored 19th-century train depot, Zagat-rated restaurants, and award-winning hotels and B&Bs."

If you plan on checking it out (you really should), make sure to visit Main, Union, and Bridge Streets.

Bridge Street in itself is lovely, but will also take you over to another charming town but in another state...New Hope, Pennsylvania...where there is also a lot to see and do.

Union Street is especially festive around Halloween. The townspeople go way out to make it special for neighbors and visitors.

READ MORE: This New Hope, PA Restaurant Named Best in U.S.

I believe you'll find Lambertville worth the trip, and may even long for a second and third trip.

I don't think you'll be disappointed.

