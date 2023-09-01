Your next trip to one of the biggest department stores in the state look drastically different soon.

We're talking about big changes to... JCPenney stores across Pennsylvania.

In fact, JCPenney operates 22 stores in Pennsylvania and 10 in New Jersey, according to their website.

The news was announced earlier this week by the company’s CEO, Marc Rosen, who says it is important for the company to lean into its focus on offering affordable fashion and housewares to middle-income shoppers now more than ever.

So what’s different?

Here are the Changes Are Coming to JCPenney Stores By 2025

As part of the upgrades, here’s what you’ll notice is coming to JCPenney stores across Pennsylvania (and the country).

CHECK-OUT CHANGES AT JCPENNEY STORES:

Check-out stations that had been located throughout their stores will be replaced with a single area of cashiers in all stores, they say.

IN-STORE LIGHTING CHANGES AT JC PENNEY STORES:

All stores will have their lighting upgraded, and they’ll see a fresh coat of paint as well, Rosen said on Thursday (August 31).

MOBILE DEVICES COMING TO JCPENNEY STORES:

Store employees will be equipped with mobile devices to scan inventory, and they can even ring up shoppers’ purchases throughout the store.

WIFI UPGRADES AT JCPENNEY STORES:

The company will also upgrade its in-store wifi to speed up in-store connections for customers.

Retailers such as Macy’s and Walmart have made similar moves in recent years so they’ll have good company.

JCPenney Emerged From Bankruptcy In 2021

JCPenney, one of the nation’s most storied retailers, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in 2020.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization in late 2020 and early 2021, the company closed about a quarter of its 850 stores. They still operate about 650 stores nationwide, making them one of the country's biggest retailers.

The company’s new owners (Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP) have also made progress on reducing the debt held by the company.

JCPenney Remains Focused on Middle-Income Shoppers

JCPenney says they remain focused on median-income households as their core customers.

The company’s CEO, Mark Rosen, noted that the average customer is now spending $700 more per month than two years ago just for necessities like rent, gas, and food due to inflation.

So the decision to invest in their stores may help So they’re seeking both competitive prices and a good shopping experience for their customers.

He says they’ve worked hard to keep basic items in stock — like jeans, white T-shirts, and sheet sets in all colors recently. Supply chain issues have frustrated customers at other retailers nationwide as we all know.

It's why the company thinks they've seen an increase in repeat visitors of existing customers online and in-store in recent years.

We’ll see if these changes increase the profitability of the company.

