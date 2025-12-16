The 12 Concerts of Christmas – Listen to Win Tickets to 2026’s Biggest Shows
This holiday season we've wrapped up the best prize you could possibly get just in time for the holiday season. Tickets to all of 2026's biggest shows coming to the area are up for grabs.
It's 94.5 PST's 12 Concert of Christmas!
Be listening every day this week to Chris & the Crew and Matt Ryan for your chance to win. Start your day with Chris & the Crew for the first chance of the day at 9:20 a.m., and there's another chance on the ride home with Matt Ryan weekdays at 4:20 p.m.
They'll open the big concert envelope and tell you what concert you're playing for! Reach out to the studio for your chance to instantly win tickets. What shows are up for grabs?
Here's a look at the list:
- twice [this is for] world tour - February 24, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Conan Gray - Wishbone World Tour - March 2, 2026
- Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun Tour - March 30, 2026 at the Fillmore Philadelphia
- Cardi B - Little Miss Drama - April 7, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Lewis Capaldi - April 15, 2026 at The Liacouras Center
READ MORE: Win Taylor Swiftmas
- Demi Lovato - It's Not That Deep Tour - April 18, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Khalid - It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour - June 7, 2026 at the Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
- Alex Warren - Little Orphan Alex Live - July 10, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Meghan Trainor: The Get In Girl Tour - July 18, 2026 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena
- 5 Seconds of Summer - EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour - August 8, 2026 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
CHECK THIS OUT: It's 94.5 PST's Santa Dice Challenge, Win $10,000
- Ed Sheeran - The Loop World Tour - September 19, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field
- Doja Cat - Tour Ma Vie World Tour - November 29, 2026 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena
How can you pick which one(s) you're most excited for? Keep listening to find out when you can win your way into each one! Tickets for these shows can be found at Ticketmaster.com.
Good luck from the station that doesn't care if you've been naughty or nice because we'll put the presents under your tree underway... 94.5 PST!
94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply.
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster