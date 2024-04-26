Upstate New York Woman Killed On New York State Thruway

New York State Police are trying to figure out what caused a 66-year-old Upstate New York woman to drive off the New York State Thruway.

On Tuesday, New York State police confirmed an investigation into a one-car crash on I-87 northbound in the town of Catskill, Greene County.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-87 Between Saugerties & Catskill

On Friday, at about 6:41 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a one car rollover crash in the area of mile marker 108.9, between exit 20 (Saugerties) and exit 21 (Catskill).

For an unknown reason, a 2004 Ford Escape while heading north in the passing lane left the road, went through the guide rail, struck an earth embankment, and overturned, according to New York State Police.

Amsterdam, New York Woman Killed In Crash

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

New York State Police identified the driver of the Ford as 66-year-old Regina Levine of Amsterdam, New York.

She was the only person in her vehicle.

Levine was taken to Albany Medical Center in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries on April 22, police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

