Update: Parts Of New York State Will No Longer See Total Eclipse
A new Solar eclipse totality map is out just days before the total solar eclipse.
This is bad news for some New Yorkers. Plus, we have updated eclipse times.
New Solar Eclipse Totality Map Released
Besselian Elements and their eclipse expert, John Erwin, released a new total solar eclipse map. It's based on more accurate calculations of the sun's radius.
"This path incorporates adjustments that account for the topographic elevation, both around the limb of the Moon and on the surface of the Earth. It therefore provides a reliable guide for intrepid observers who may wish to venture close to the path limits and witness prolonged, and potentially profound, edge effects around the time of maximum eclipse," Erwin states.
How New Eclipse Path Impacts New Yorkers -- Finger Lakes Region, Rome, Utica, Ithaca
The change won't affect many New Yorkers. But more of the Finger Lakes region is no longer in the total solar eclipse path.
Hometowns like Rome, Utica, Ithaca, Penn Yan, Dresden and Romulus will no longer experience the full effect of the total solar eclipse, according to Forbes and the New York Post.
Reason For Wrong Eclipse Maps
The reason for the wrong eclipse maps is because scientists don’t fully know the sun’s diameter. The new map corrects that.
You can few the new map below:
You can zoom in on the map to see if your viewing spot is impacted.
Total Solar Eclipse In Upstate New York, Western New York
Nearly 30 counties in New York State will get to see a full total solar eclipse on April 8 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Below is the original eclipse map. Compare the two maps to see how much the path has changed.
The rest of the Empire State, like the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and Capital Region will see 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage.
Updated Eclipse Times Across New York State
Below are the updated eclipse times across New York State as well as the hometowns in New York with the longest eclipse totality.
