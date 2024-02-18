‘Public Health Alert’ Issued: ‘Contaminated’ Food Sold Across New York State
Food tainted with rocks was sold at popular grocery stores across New York State.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a "public health alert" regarding food sold at Trader Joe's.
FSIS Issues Public Health Alert For Frozen Ready-To-Eat Chicken Pilaf Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
The alert was issued due to concerns about a frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken pilaf product that may be contaminated with foreign material.
The FSIS confirmed rocks were found in the food.
"FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase," the FSIS stated in a press release.
Labels Of Trader Joe's Food Found With Rocks
The frozen RTE chicken, lentil, and caramelized onion pilaf product was produced on various dates from November 1, 2023, through January 19, 2024.
The following product is subject to the public health alert:
Multiple Trader Joe's Customers Report Finding Rocks In Their Food
The problem was discovered when Trader Joe's notified FSIS that it received multiple consumer complaints of rocks in the chicken pilaf. One consumer reported a dental injury from consuming the product.
No other injuries have been reported as of this writing. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, officials say.
Food With Rocks May Be In Your Freezer
The products are no longer for sale, but health officials are concerned that some products may be in customer's freezers.
"Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS stated. "Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call the producing establishment, Mama Vicky’s, at 818-583-0003."
Trader Joe's has over 20 stores in New York State including in:
Brooklyn
Buffalo
Colonie
Commack
Garden City
Halfmoon
Hartsdale
Hewlett
Ithaca
Lake Grove
Larchmont
Merrick
New York City
Oceanside
Plainview
Queens
Rochester
Scarsdale
Staten Island
Syracuse
Yorktown
