These New York Hospitals Received An ‘F’ Grade For Patient Safety

An independent national nonprofit just handed out an "F" grade to these hospitals in New York State.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit driving a movement for patient safety, just released its fall 2023 Hospital Safety Grades.

Hospital In Upstate New York, New York City Earn "F" Grade

Two hospitals across New York State received an F-grade

A number of hospitals in New York State did earn an "A." We have the full list below. But first, here's how the grades are decided.

How Leapfrog Decides Grades

Leapfrog assigns a letter grade, an A for the best and an F for the worst, to nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the United States on how well they prevent medical errors, accidents and infections.

"The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. It is fully transparent and free to the public, and grades are updated biannually in the fall and in the spring," Leapfrog states.

New York State Hospitals With "A" Grades

The good news, 16 hospitals across New York State received A grades.

Below are New York State hospitals with an A grade.

Catholic Health System - Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic

Long Island Jewish Forest Hills

Massena Hospital

Mather Hospital

Northern Westchester Hospital

NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

NYU Langone Hospitals- NYC

NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Peconic Bay Medical Center

Saratoga Hospital

South Shore University Hospital

St. Charles Hospital

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Syosset Hospital

White Plains Hospital

