New York State Residents Told To Brace For Hurricane Lee

New York State is bracing for Hurricane Lee's potential arrival.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to closely monitor how the storm develops.

New York State Prepares For Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee Intensified To Category 5 As It Moves Across The Atlantic Ocean Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul confirmed she has deployed 50 New York State National Guard members as Hurricane Lee continues to move northwest and strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean.

“A major hurricane is currently churning in the Atlantic and we are keeping a close eye on this storm because it’s too early to predict what this potentially dangerous weather system will do,” Governor Hochul said.

National Guard Deployed To Long Island

Hochul sent the 50 National Guard members to Long Island. Officials are worried the hurricane could cause dangerous high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion in New York State.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Holds Daily Briefing At Javits Center Getty Images loading...

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have deployed the National Guard and directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to respond to local requests for assistance. New Yorkers in coastal areas should watch the forecast and be ready to act, if necessary, to stay safe," Hochul added.

As of Tuesday, Hurricane Lee was a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds close to 115 miles per hour.

Lee was just north of Puerto Rico Tuesday morning and east of the Bahamas. Hurricane Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days, officials say.

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread Flooding Getty Images loading...

The National Hurricane Center does not forecast Lee to have a direct impact on New York State, however, the storm's final path isn't clear.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“While the final path of Hurricane Lee is still undetermined, preparations are already underway to help protect New York against any impacts the storm may deliver. As the forecast continues to be refined in the coming days, New Yorkers should closely follow these developments and begin taking the steps necessary for keeping themselves and their households safe," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

New York City Hit By Hurricane Irene Getty Images loading...

The hurricane is moving northwest and is forecast to turn north in the next two days. New York officials noted there's potential for flooding and erosion in parts of New York State.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.