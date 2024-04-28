New York State Drivers Must Watch Out For Bears On Taconic
If you thought driving on the Taconic couldn't get any more dangerous, think again! Now drivers must worry about hitting bears on one of New York's most dangerous highways.
Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported that bears are waking up and on the hunt for food across the state.
Bears Will Start Approaching Homes Across New York State
“Across New York, black bears are emerging from their winter dens and may seek out human-created food sources,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
The DEC is reminding New Yorkers to secure or remove all outdoor food sources outside their home because these areas will attract black bears.
Mama Bear Fatally Hit Along Taconic Parkway In Columbia County, New York
One mama bear that woke up was sadly fatally hit last Friday night along the Taconic State Parkway in Spencertown, Columbia County.
More information about the accident with the bear hasn't been released.
Bear Cubs Missing After Mama Bear Killed In Spencertown, New York
Since the accident, many have been searching for the bear's cubs. Officials have been searching in and around Spencertown.
The Lucky Rehabilitation Center has been searching for the cubs since they were told about the fatal accident and a local hunter posted to Facebook that he spotted the cubs in the area.
Officials are searching for one to three cubs, according to posts on Facebook.
Anyone with information on the cubs should contact the Lucky Rehabilitation Center. They can be reached on Facebook or by calling (518) 653-0971.
How To Stop Conflicts With Bears In New York
The DEC is reminding New Yorkers to be "BearWise" by following these tips which should help prevent human-bear conflicts.”
