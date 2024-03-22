Alert: Dangerous Infection Outbreak In 17 States, Including New York

The CDC is concerned about a very infectious disease that's spreading again in New York.

The CDC confirmed there's another measles outbreak.

Measles Outbreak Confirmed

As of March 14, the last day with reported numbers, there were 58 confirmed cases of measles in the United States. That number, 58, already equals the number of measles cases reported in all of 2023.

The CDC says the 58 cases are limited to 17 states, including New York State.

Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington are the other states.

Common Measles Symptoms

Measles Spreading Again In United States, New York

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people.

Once thought to be eliminated, the CDC is once again urging families to make sure they get their measles vaccines.

On average one person infected with measles can infect nearly 20 unvaccinated people, according to health officials.

The reason the airborne virus spreads easily is because it can linger in the air long after someone leaves a room, officials say.

In 2023, the 58 cases were spread across 20 jurisdictions, including New York State.

