Massive Amount Of Big Money Powerball Winners Sold In New York

Many New Yorkers are enjoying big money wins during this historic Powerball run.

Somebody won the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot.

Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold, Not In New York

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Getty Images loading...

Sadly, the winning ticket wasn't sold in the Empire State. The $1.23 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Oregon.

The winner can select a lump sum cash payment of $620 million. It's the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball.

Despite no one from New York winning the jackpot, many winning tickets were recently sold across New York State during this recent Powerball

Recent Powerball Winning Tickets In New York State

April 3: Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in BAY SHORE, BEDFORD HILLS, MANHATTAN, NEWBURGH, SOUTH WALES

Google Google loading...

• SMOKES 4 LESS located at 59 NORTH PLANK RD in NEWBURGH worth $150,000

• 7-ELEVEN located at 640 PINE AIRE DR in BAY SHORE, worth $50,000

• BEDFORD HILLS DELI located at 7 BABBITT ROAD in BEDFORD HILLS, worth $50,000

• LUCKY CHOICE CONVENIENCE located at 118 W 72ND ST in MANHATTAN, worth $50,000

• RIVERSIDE GOURMET MARKET located at 3779 BROADWAY in MANHATTAN, worth $50,000

• 7-ELEVEN STORE located at 6444 OLEAN ROAD in SOUTH WALES, worth $50,000

• SMOKES 4 LESS located at 59 NORTH PLANK RD in NEWBURGH, worth $50,000

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

April 1: Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in BROOKLYN, MANHATTAN, ROCKY POINT

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

• DOLEH SUPERMARKET located at 1689 8TH AVE in BROOKLYN, worth $50,000

• AM & PM GROCERY located at 6223 FT HAMILTON PKWY in BROOKLYN, worth $50,000

• PLAYERS CAFE located at 241 BLEECKER ST in MANHATTAN, worth $50,000

• 7-ELEVEN located at 374 ROUTE 25A in ROCKY POINT, worth $50,000

March 30: Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in LIVERPOOL, ROCHESTER, STATEN ISLAND, WALLKILL

• SPEEDWAY located at 7369 OSWEGO RD in LIVERPOOL, worth $50,000

• WEGMANS located at 2200 RIDGE RD E in ROCHESTER, worth $50,000

• D&K DELI AND GROCERY located at 1272 BAY ST in STATEN ISLAND, worth $50,000

• WALLKILL SUNOCO located at 3103 ST RT 208 in WALLKILL, worth $50,000

March 27: Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in ALBERTSON, GOUVERNEUR, NANUET, UNION SPRINGS, UNIONDALE, WALWORTH

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

848 WILLIS AVENUE SERVICES located at 848 WILLIS AVE in ALBERTSON, worth $50,000

• STEWART'S SHOPS located at 90 W MAIN ST in GOUVERNEUR, worth $50,000

• QUICK CHEK located at 330 WEST ROUTE 59 in NANUET, worth $50,000

• UNION SPRINGS SUPERMARKET located at 177 CAYUGA ST in UNION SPRINGS, worth $50,000

• ACCENT LOBBY STORE located at 260 RECKSON PLAZA in UNIONDALE, worth $50,000

• TOPS MARKETS located at 2140 WALWORTH-PENFIELD RD in WALWORTH, worth $50,000

March 25: Second-Prize-Winning Ticket Sold in NEWBURGH, Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in ARDSLEY, BUFFALO, FLUSHING, RIDGEWOOD, WEST SENECA

B Welb B Welb loading...

• SMOKES 4 LESS located at 59 NORTH PLANK RD in NEWBURGH, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $1,000,000

• ARDSLEY SNACK MART located at 730 SAW MILL RIVER RD in ARDSLEY, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• FARM FRESH MARKET located at 2724 BAILEY AVE in BUFFALO, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• KAI SMART FAMILY STORE located at 199-11 32ND AVE in FLUSHING, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• J M DELI & GROCERY located at 73-01 88TH ST in RIDGEWOOD, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• WEGMANS located at 370 ORCHARD PARK RD in WEST SENECA, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

March 23: Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in BROOKLYN, MOUNT VERNON, MANHATTAN

money charles taylor loading...

• 229 KNICKERBOCKER MEAT located at 229 KNICKERBOCKER AVE in BROOKLYN, worth $50,000

• FLEETWOOD STATIONERY located at 556 GRAMATAN AVE in MOUNT VERNON, worth $50,000

• MURRY HILL MINI MART located at 520 3RD AVE in MANHATTAN, worth $50,000

March 20: Winning Tickets Sold in BAYSIDE, BROOKLYN, MANHATTAN, BUFFALO

• TRIDEV CORP located at 35-04 BELL BLVD in BAYSIDE, worth $50,000

• MANDELA MARKETS located at 272 E FERRY STREET in BUFFALO, worth $100,000

• PREMIUM DELI located at 8220 13TH AVE in BROOKLYN, worth $50,000

• HEIGHTS LIQUOR & WINE located at 547 W 181ST ST in MANHATTAN, worth $50,000

April 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining

April 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 18th 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.