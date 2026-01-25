Iconic Clothing Store Closing All Locations In New York

A major clothing brand that once helped define the "mall boutique" aesthetic for millions of shoppers is closing all of its stores in New York.

Francesca’s, a Houston-based women’s clothing and accessories chain known for its boutique-style stores, announced its closing every location nationwide.

Francesca's Closing All Locations In New York

Francesca’s opened up over 25 years ago and quickly built a loyal following by offering trendy outfits, statement jewelry, and giftable items designed to feel more like a local shop than a national retailer.

At its height, the brand operated more than 700 stores. It currently operates 450 stores nationwide, including several in New York.

Filed For Bankruptcy in 2020

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2020, blaming pandemic shutdowns and declining foot traffic at malls.

Francesca’s was later sold to investment firms in 2021, including TerraMar Capital and Tiger Capital, which tried to reboot the brand by rolling out new lines like “Franki by Francesca’s” and acquiring lifestyle labels such as Richer Poorer.

Those efforts didn't work. Reports say the closings are due to deep financial trouble, with vendors alleging the company owes more than $250 million in unpaid invoices.

Liquidation Sales At All Stores

Employees say the closure is sudden, claiming stores were pushed into liquidation with little to no warning. Liquidation sales at all 450 remaining stores reportedly began around January 16, with steep discounts aimed at clearing shelves as quickly as possible. Some prices are slashed by as much as 80 percent.

Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

