New York’s Most Underrated Town Found In The Hudson Valley

A national ranking just crowned one Hudson Valley town the most underrated in all of New York. Locals may or may not agree.

A popular spot in the Hudson Valley was just named the "most underrated town" in New York State.

MSN identified the most underrated towns in every state by searching online reviews to "desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike."

MSN discovered underrated places with a high quality of life, cultural attractions, outdoor activities, dining, and shopping. The list highlights "unsung sleeper towns" across the United States

Poughkeepsie, New York, Is The Most Underrated Town In New York

According to MSN, Poughkeepsie is the most underrated town in New York. MSN states

Hard to spell but easy to love, Poughkeepsie blends the wildlife and rugged natural beauty of Upstate New York with the culture and accessibility of the city — yet spares residents the problems and headaches associated with both. The quaint and vibrant town is awesome in and of itself, but it's also centrally located in Dutchess County, which opens Poughkeepsie residents to a world of opportunities with a just a short drive.

Reasons Why Poughkeepsie Was Honored

MSN doesn't go into more details about why Poughkeepsie was selected. But Poughkeepsie has many things to offer including:

Walkway Over the Hudson:

Locust Grove Estate:

Vassar College

Marist College

Bardavon 1869 Opera House

