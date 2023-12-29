How To Avoid Massive Traffic Issues Around New Year’s In New York

A near-record number of people will be hitting the roads. Here are the best times to travel to avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic in New York State.

Near Record Number Of Travelers Expected

Tampa Bay Area Prepares For Hurricane Ian Getty Images loading...

AAA predicts 115.2 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period, between Christmas and New Year's Day.

That's a 2.2 percent increase compared to last year and is the second-highest year-end travel forecast since 2000 when AAA began tracking holiday travel. 2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record with 119 million travelers.

Best/Worst Times To Drive In New York For New Year's Eve

Amid Freezing Temperatures,Crowds Celebrate New Year's Eve In Times Square Getty Images loading...

Hudson Valley Post found out the best and worst times to hit the road for the upcoming New Year's holiday.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

The weather for New Year's Eve should be decent across New York State. What are the coldest Near Year's Eves in New York State history? See the full list below:

