Get Tested: Lead Found In Popular New York State Food, Don’t Eat

The FDA says don't eat this product and go get a blood test right away.

The FDA is urging parents to take their children to the doctor for a blood test if they ate recalled WanaBana products.

High Levels Of Lead Found In Fruit Puree Pouches

This warning comes after four kids had elevated levels of lead.

FDA Advises Parents and Caregivers Not to Buy or Feed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches to Toddlers and Young Children Because of Elevated Lead Levels

The FDA issued a public health alert advising parents and caregivers not to purchase or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to toddlers and young children because the food may contain high levels of lead.

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree, according to the FDA.

Get Your Child Tested Right Away

"Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test," the FDA states.

Signs & Symptoms Of Lead Toxicity

"Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Protecting children from exposure to lead is important to lifelong good health. Lead exposure in children is often difficult to see. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms. If there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test," the FDA adds.

The following symptoms may occur after short-term exposure to lead

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Longer-term exposure could result in these additional symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

