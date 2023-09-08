Elderly Motorcyclist From New York City Killed In Hudson Valley

An elderly motorcyclist from New York City is dead after trying to make an aggressive move in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police investigated a fatal crash in Dutchess County, New York

Fatal Crash in Dover, New York

On Labor Day, September 4, New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 22 in the town of Dover near Kitchen Corners Road.

The investigation determined that 73-year-old Rodney J. Clark of New York City was operating a 2016 BMW motorcycle southbound on State Route 22.

One passenger was on Clark's BMW motorcycle, police report.

While heading south on Route 22 in Dover, with a passenger, Clark tried to pass two other southbound vehicles in a passing zone, police say.

New York City Man Killed In Dutchess County, New York Crash

One of the two vehicles Clark was trying to pass was attempting to make a left-hand turn to exit Route 22.

Clark's motorcycle ended up crashing into the vehicle that was trying to turn. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Despite life-saving techniques employed by the responding Trooper, Mr. Clark was pronounced deceased at the scene by arriving Paramedics," New York State Police stated in a press release.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

