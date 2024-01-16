New York Sex Offender Who Lives Near School Arrested Again

A New York sex offender with a high risk for a repeat offense is accused of sexually abusing a child in the Hudson Valley.

A registered sex offender from Brooklyn is under arrest for sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Rockland County.

Brooklyn, New York Sex Offender Caught In Rockland County

According to court documents, Joseph Grunwald of Williamsburg used social media between April and June of 2023 and knowingly attempted to persuade someone under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.

Grunwald offered a 14-year-old boy gifts, including a phone to convince the teen to send him nude photos, officials say.

He's accused of asking the unnamed boy sexual questions and bragging that he bought other young boys gifts, according to court documents.

Accused Of Sexually Abusing Boy In Monsey, New York

Grunwald later arranged to meet the boy last summer in Rockland County.

He met the teen in Monsey, drove to a dead-end street, and sexually assaulted the boy, officials allege.

Authorities add he later threatened to harm the victim and his family.

Grunwald was arrested by the FBI last week and charged in court on Thursday.

Sexually Violent Offender

The 31-year-old was convicted of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in 2018.

Grunwald is labeled a "Sexually Violent Offender" on the New York State sex offender's database.

The Level-2 Sex offender was convicted in 2018 for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old. He received 3 months probation.

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.

Lives Across The Street From Elementary School

Grunwald's listed address on the State's sex offender database is across the street from a Brooklyn elementary school, according to Google Maps.

