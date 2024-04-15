Beloved School Lunch May Cause Cancer, Reproductive Issues, CR

Top officials are demanding a popular meal be taken off school menus at all schools in New York State.

Consumer Reports Wants Lunchables Off School Menus

Recently, Lunchables developed two new versions specifically for school lunch programs. Turkey & Cheddar Cracker Stackers and Extra Cheesy Pizza — are served to nearly 30 million children through the National School Lunch Program.

USDA Recommends Removing Lunchables Off School Menus Due To High Lead And Sodium Levels

Consumer Reports says the meals served in schools contain more sodium than store-bought Lunchables. Turkey & Cheddar Cracker Stackers contain about 200 more milligrams of sodium, officials say.

“Lunchables are not a healthy option for kids and shouldn’t be allowed on the menu as part of the National School Lunch Program,” Consumer Reports Director Of Food Policy Brian Ronholm states.

Consumer Reports: Lunchables Have High Levels of Lead, Cadmium & Sodium

Consumer Reports says it tested 12 store-bought versions of Lunchables, school Lunchables and similar kits.

USDA Recommends Removing Lunchables Off School Menus Due To High Lead And Sodium Levels

Many "contained relatively high levels of lead and cadmium, officials say.

"All but one also tested positive for phthalates, chemicals found in plastic that have been linked to reproductive problems, diabetes, and certain cancers," Consumer Reports states.

Consumer Reports Wants USDA to Remove Lunchables From National School Lunch Program

The nonprofit group is petitioning the USDA to remove the snacks from school cafeterias.

"The USDA should remove Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program and ensure that kids in schools have healthier options," Ronholm adds.

Statement From Lunchables

Kraft To Take Steps To Promote Health

Lunchables are made by Kraft Heinz. A company spokesperson says all Lunchables meet strict safety standards, adding lead and cadmium may happen naturally in the environment.

"We are proud of Lunchables and stand by the quality and integrity that goes into making them," a spokesperson said.

The company also said it's improving the nutritional benefits of Lunchables by recently adding fruit and reducing sodium in its crackers.

