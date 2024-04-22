Beloved New York Fast Food Chain ‘Near Death,’ Locations Likely To Close
A popular yet "underrated" fast food chain is "near death" and its remaining New York locations may be forced to close for good within days.
As a kid, I vividly remember always wanting to try Boston Market. "Food always tastes better at the market" is a slogan that lives rent-free in the brain. I can't recall things I did minutes ago, but somehow still remember that slogan!
Boston Market Is America's Most Underrated Fast Food Chain
According to some on social media, "Boston Market is the most underrated fast food chain."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Boston Market "Near Death"
Boston Market was just denied Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time. The company also can't file for bankruptcy again for the next six months.
Boston Market is facing over 140 lawsuits for unpaid wages, unpaid vendors or overdue rent. The company owes US Foods, a major food vendor, $11 million.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
All this means Boston Market is "near death," according to The Street.
Over 1,000 Locations At It's Peak
At its peak, Boston Market operated over 1,000 locations nationwide.
Few Boston Markets Remain In New York State
There were 322 Boston Markets across the United States as of February 2024 with 44 locations in New York State.
Many locations across the nation have closed in the past two months.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
"Any remaining franchises that are open are likely operating without any support from corporate," The Street states.
Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024
Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins