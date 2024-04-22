Beloved New York Fast Food Chain ‘Near Death,’ Locations Likely To Close

A popular yet "underrated" fast food chain is "near death" and its remaining New York locations may be forced to close for good within days.

As a kid, I vividly remember always wanting to try Boston Market. "Food always tastes better at the market" is a slogan that lives rent-free in the brain. I can't recall things I did minutes ago, but somehow still remember that slogan!

Boston Market Is America's Most Underrated Fast Food Chain

Boston Market To Remove Salt Shakers, Lower Sodium Levels In Food

According to some on social media, "Boston Market is the most underrated fast food chain."

Boston Market "Near Death"

Boston Market was just denied Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time. The company also can't file for bankruptcy again for the next six months.

Boston Market is facing over 140 lawsuits for unpaid wages, unpaid vendors or overdue rent. The company owes US Foods, a major food vendor, $11 million.

All this means Boston Market is "near death," according to The Street.

Over 1,000 Locations At It's Peak

At its peak, Boston Market operated over 1,000 locations nationwide.

Few Boston Markets Remain In New York State

There were 322 Boston Markets across the United States as of February 2024 with 44 locations in New York State.

Many locations across the nation have closed in the past two months.

"Any remaining franchises that are open are likely operating without any support from corporate," The Street states.

