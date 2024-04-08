Construction: 40,000 New York Drivers Expected To Deal With Traffic Every Day

Gov. Hochul's office is warning Upstate New York drivers about a new project that's expected to cause delays for the next 12 months.

Governor Hochul has announced the start of a new infrastructure improvement project on the New York State Thruway.

$19 Million Project In The Capital Region

Hochul announced $19 million will go towards making repairs to a 40-mile stretch of the highway between Albany and Schenectady counties.

This project will include full and partial depth repairs to about 40 miles. The repairs will start just east of exit 25 (Schenectady - I-890 - NY Routes 7 & 146) and east of exit 26 (Schenectady - Scotia - I-890 - NY Routes 5 & 5S).

Project Includes Full-Depth Pavement Repairs and Resurfacing on Section of I-90

Hochul says I-90 plays a vital role in connecting communities across to communities across New York and the Northeast.

“New York continues to invest in a safer and modern transportation system by improving critical infrastructure statewide,” Governor Hochul said.

Delays Expected

Construction is expected to wrap up by the Spring 2025. Around 40,000 drivers use this section of I-90 in both directions every day. Lane closures are expected until the completion of the project.

"Motorists may encounter lane closures on the highway along with traffic shifts and stoppages while construction is underway," Hochul's office stated. "Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding a work zone."

